Man accused of killing missing 22-year-old in Tennessee. Her body hasn’t been found

A 22-year-old vanished more than a week ago — and now her disappearance is being investigated as a homicide in Tennessee, officials said.

Jasmine Pace’s mom reportedly last saw her daughter on Nov. 22. But her loved ones grew concerned when she didn’t come to Thanksgiving dinner a few days later, WRCB reported.

“That is so very unlike her,” Bailey Putman, a longtime friend, told the TV station. “There’s not a day they don’t hear from Jasmine, let alone an hour.”

Pace was last known to be at a man’s home before she was reported missing on Nov. 26. Blood stains, newly bought cleaning supplies and Pace’s driver’s license were later found in his apartment, the Chattanooga Police Department told WTVC.

Now, the man could face a first-degree murder charge, officials said in video from a Nov. 30 news conference.

Coty Wamp, district attorney for Hamilton County, said the man was taken into custody more than 100 miles away in Williamson County. She said “charges have been taken out for criminal homicide.”

Her office is now focused on finding Pace’s body.

“Our main concern is Jasmine and where she is at,” Wamp said in footage that was shared on Facebook. “We will not stop until we find her.”

Zack Crawford, a homicide investigator for the Chattanooga Police Department, said officers are tracking down tips and conducting a broad search. Officials have urged anyone with information about Pace’s location to call police.

Pace and the man had known each other for a few months and were possibly dating, the Chattanooga Times Free Press and other news outlets reported.

An investigation was ongoing as of Nov. 30, officials said.

The Chattanooga Police Department and Hamilton County district attorney general’s office didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News.

24-year-old’s body found days after she vanished from Walmart, Tennessee cops say

Hunter tracking deer stumbles upon human remains, TN cops say. Then more were found