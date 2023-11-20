Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend at gunpoint in Pennsylvania arrested in Texas

A man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint in Pennsylvania has been arrested in Texas.

The Reading Police Department in a Nov. 16 Facebook post shared a description of the man wanted in the kidnapping.

Police got a call from a woman around 3:30 a.m., Nov. 16, after she saw a doorbell video that showed her 26-year-old daughter being taken out of the house at gunpoint by the man, according to WFMZ.

The two recently dated, police told WPVI. McClatchy News is not identifying the suspect to protect the identity of the victim.

The woman escaped hours later, WPVI reported. Police told WFMZ she climbed out of a third-floor window of a house and began “running rooftops” before she fell through a roof.

“She actually kind of fell through a roof of an adjacent house, which means she was able to get through to someone and borrow their cell phone. When she called mom, mom called us,” Sgt. Melville Fegely told the news outlet.

Police in Pennsylvania tried several times to take the man into custody before he was arrested in Texas, WPMT reported.

The man was “intercepted in Texas by the Amarillo City Police Department,” a Nov. 19 Facebook post from the Reading Police Department said.

The man is charged with kidnapping, burglary and “related crimes,” according to WPMT.

Reading is located about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia, while Amarillo is located in the middle of the Texas Panhandle.

