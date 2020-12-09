Man accused of groping maid's breast, getting her to masturbate him

Woman with her face in her hands. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A man accused of forcing his domestic helper to masturbate him and groping her breast claimed trial on Wednesday (9 December).

Pal Muhammad Irzuan bin Mokhtar, 34, denied three charges of molest against the 37-year-old maid from Myanmar. Another five charges against him were stood down for the time being.

One of the charges accuses him of pulling the maid’s hand as she walked past him on 26 November 2018. Another charge states that he placed her hand on his penis and masturbated himself on 3 December 2018.

His last charge states that on 18 December 2018, the man allegedly lay down next to the maid and squeezed her left breast.

Opening the trial on Wednesday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Rebecca Wong said that the maid and her employer were not in a romantic relationship at the point of the offences.

Testifying before District Judge Ong Hian Sun, the maid, who cannot be named due to a gag order, was emotional and at times cried while speaking through a Burmese interpreter.

When asked to identify the accused in the dock, she said, “I’m too scared to look” but eventually identified Irzuan as her employer.

Asked about how she came to work for the family, the maid said that she began working for Irzuan’s wife in Singapore in 2013, when she stayed with her two children and her sister. The woman later married the accused and the family moved to Thailand, with the maid accompanying them. Some 11 months into her stint in Thailand, the maid returned to Myanmar over visa issues. She later returned to Singapore to work for another family.

The maid eventually returned to work for the family after a chance encounter with them at a market in Bugis.

“I told them I had to go back to Myanmar because my son had a motorcycle accident. They said they just moved back...I was very happy to see them as they were like family to me. They said you’re like family to us too.”

The family offered to “take her in” again. Asked to described her relationship with the family, the maid said, “They all loved me very much, it was a good relationship.”

She continued working for the family in 2018. By this time, the couple had five children and shared an apartment along Alexandra Road with the woman’s sister.

The first incident occurred some five to six months into her employment, according to the maid.

She was heading to the kitchen to make baby milk at night when the man, who was seated on a couch in the living room drinking beer, reached out and allegedly grabbed her left hand.

“I was walking by and he smiled at me and then he just grabbed my hand like this...I pulled it away and then I continued walking,” she testified. The other family members were inside a bedroom at the time.

“I felt ashamed and I also felt angry,” she said. She did not tell anyone about the incident as she was “too embarrassed”.

Asked to clarify, the helper said, “He is like a brother or a father, when he touched me like that I just thought he must be drunk and that is why he did that, that is why I didn't say anything...I also asked myself why did he do that.”

The next alleged incident on 3 December 2018 happened when Irzuan entered the kitchen at 7am while the maid was making coffee. The other family members were still in bed, according to the maid.

Irzuan, dressed only in a pair of jeans, closed the kitchen door, prompting the maid to ask “what happened”. He then allegedly hugged the helper on her right, spurring her to turn to her left. The helper claimed she said “Don’t do that, don’t do that” before sitting on the floor.

“I was very scared and I was very ashamed,” she said. Irzuan then allegedly unzipped his pants and told the maid to open her mouth. The maid stood up, fearing that the man would place his penis in her mouth.

She said she did not shout for help as the kitchen door was thick.

As she tried to leave the kitchen, Irzuan supposedly pulled the helper’s hand and made her touch his penis. He then allegedly placed his hand on top of hers and forced her to masturbate him. The woman tried to pull away but Irzuan allegedly held onto her other arm as well.

After the incident, Irzuan went to the kitchen toilet. While the maid was leaving the kitchen, she stepped on “some stuff” on the floor after Irzuan had supposedly ejaculated.

The maid said, “It’s very embarrassing if madam or the children see it... so I grabbed a tissue and wiped the floor.”

Afraid to throw the tissue into a dustbin in the kitchen, the maid threw it under her bedroom. At this point, she noticed some semen on her blouse and wiped it away. She later placed the tissue and her top into a plastic bag, with the intention of showing them to Irzuan’s wife.

Asked what she planned to tell the woman, the maid said, “I wanted to tell her that your husband did this to me and I don’t want to live in your house anymore.”

She attempted to arrange a discussion with the wife outside the house. But the wife kept pushing the date back as she said she was not free.

The maid eventually handed the tissue and her top to a hospital.

The trial will resume on Wednesday afternoon, with the maid still testifying.

