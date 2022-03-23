Man accused in fatal stabbing of Calgary chef insists he doesn't know if he did it

·1 min read

CALGARY — One of two men accused in the killing of a popular Calgary chef continues to tell a trial that he has no memory of stabbing the victim.

Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin on March 14, 2020.

Herblin was a longtime executive sous chef at the Glencoe Golf and Country Club and his new restaurant was weeks away from opening.

Dodgson, who is accused of stabbing Herblin nine times in a parking lot, says under cross-examination that he remembers running toward the man and there was a scuffle, but nothing more.

Court has heard that Herblin managed to walk to a nearby gas station for help but later died.

Dodgson says a friend told him later that day that someone had died at a gas station, and he wondered, "Did I kill that guy?"

Dodgson also says that after his arrest he gave police Holloway's name as a second suspect.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press

