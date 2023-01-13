Man accused of dropping 4-month-old girl at a Walmart in Miami-Dade is behind bars — again

A man accused of dropping a 4-month-old girl at a Walmart tried to stick up a Publix in Miami just weeks later, according to police.

Patrick Abbott, who was out on bail, now faces a charge of armed robbery. The 31-year-old Miami resident pleaded not guilty Tuesday and remained in jail as of Thursday night.

According to his arrest report, Abbott entered a Publix on 4870 Biscayne Blvd. on Monday morning wearing a brown jacket, green camouflage pants, a black hat, a blue face mask and black Yeezy sneakers. He then approached the counter of a customer service employee, police say, and handed her a note that said he was armed — instructing her to fill a bag with money.

After the employee read the note, Abbott asked for the note back, so the victim followed his instructions, detectives say. In fear for her life, the employee then walked away from Abbott and pretended that he was helping one of his coworkers. After waiting for a few seconds, investigators say, Abbott left the supermarket.

After being spotted by a Miami police officer, Abbott ran away and tossed the note he used to try to rob the Publix, according to police. Following a police pursuit, he was arrested two blocks away form the grocery store around 11 a.m.

Abbott’s next court date is Jan. 30, county court records show.

Abbot accused of dropping a baby

This isn’t Abbott’s first run-in with Miami-Dade police. In fact, he’s had several.

He was arrested last month after an off-duty police officer watched him drop a 4-month-old baby girl at a Walmart in Miami-Dade, according to police.

Abbot, who was charged with child abuse with no great bodily harm, had been released on a $5,000 bond the day after his arrest.

On Dec. 19, an off-duty Miami-Dade officer was working a security detail shift at a Walmart in Gladeview sometime around 4 p.m. when several customers notified her that Abbott had dropped the baby on the floor, according to this arrest report. As the officer approached Abbott, she says she saw him drop the baby, again.

The officer says Abbott then walked away from the baby, but returned after bystanders screamed and ran over to help the infant. The officer subsequently detained Abbott and retrieved the unresponsive infant, who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The baby’s condition is unknown.

Abbott, who has previously been convicted of armed robbery and possessing or delivering cocaine with intent to sell, was transported to a nearby police station where he told investigators that he only dropped the baby once by accident. Authorities arrested him shortly thereafter.

Abbott’s arraignment for this case is set for Jan. 18, county court records show.