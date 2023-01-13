Man accused of dropping 4-month-old girl at a Walmart in Miami-Dade is behind bars — again

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
·2 min read

A man accused of dropping a 4-month-old girl at a Walmart tried to stick up a Publix in Miami just weeks later, according to police.

Patrick Abbott, who was out on bail, now faces a charge of armed robbery. The 31-year-old Miami resident pleaded not guilty Tuesday and remained in jail as of Thursday night.

According to his arrest report, Abbott entered a Publix on 4870 Biscayne Blvd. on Monday morning wearing a brown jacket, green camouflage pants, a black hat, a blue face mask and black Yeezy sneakers. He then approached the counter of a customer service employee, police say, and handed her a note that said he was armed — instructing her to fill a bag with money.

After the employee read the note, Abbott asked for the note back, so the victim followed his instructions, detectives say. In fear for her life, the employee then walked away from Abbott and pretended that he was helping one of his coworkers. After waiting for a few seconds, investigators say, Abbott left the supermarket.

After being spotted by a Miami police officer, Abbott ran away and tossed the note he used to try to rob the Publix, according to police. Following a police pursuit, he was arrested two blocks away form the grocery store around 11 a.m.

Abbott’s next court date is Jan. 30, county court records show.

Abbot accused of dropping a baby

This isn’t Abbott’s first run-in with Miami-Dade police. In fact, he’s had several.

He was arrested last month after an off-duty police officer watched him drop a 4-month-old baby girl at a Walmart in Miami-Dade, according to police.

Abbot, who was charged with child abuse with no great bodily harm, had been released on a $5,000 bond the day after his arrest.

On Dec. 19, an off-duty Miami-Dade officer was working a security detail shift at a Walmart in Gladeview sometime around 4 p.m. when several customers notified her that Abbott had dropped the baby on the floor, according to this arrest report. As the officer approached Abbott, she says she saw him drop the baby, again.

READ MORE: Off-duty Miami-Dade cop watched a man drop a 4-month-old girl at Walmart, police say

The officer says Abbott then walked away from the baby, but returned after bystanders screamed and ran over to help the infant. The officer subsequently detained Abbott and retrieved the unresponsive infant, who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The baby’s condition is unknown.

Abbott, who has previously been convicted of armed robbery and possessing or delivering cocaine with intent to sell, was transported to a nearby police station where he told investigators that he only dropped the baby once by accident. Authorities arrested him shortly thereafter.

Abbott’s arraignment for this case is set for Jan. 18, county court records show.

Latest Stories

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • QB Derek Carr says he embraces challenge of new city, team

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quarterback Derek Carr said Thursday in first public comments since being benched by Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels with two weeks left in the season that he is ready for the challenge of playing in a new city. “I once said that if I'm not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way,” Carr posted on Twitter. “That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. So I lo

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Kucherov has 4 points, Lightning beat Blue Jackets 6-3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their eighth consecutive home game, 6-3 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. Tampa Bay also got goals from Nick Paul, Vladislav Namestnikov, Brayden Point and Ross Colton. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves. Steven Stamkos had two assists but remains two goals away from becoming the 47th NHL player to reach 500. The Lightning captain has one goal in his last 11 games, but he reached 300 ca

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • With Canadian support, Ukraine men's hockey team ready to take on world at University Games

    Gleb Krivoshapkin spent countless hours in the dressing rooms of Ukrainian hockey arenas in 2022. The Russian invasion has forced Ukrainians to take shelter from the shelling, caused emergency alarms and constant power outages, but that hasn't stopped Krivoshapkin from preparing to represent his country on the ice. "I didn't play for six months, and I couldn't think or do anything about hockey because of the war," Krivoshapkin told CBC Sports from Kremenchuk, where he now plays for HK Kremenchuk

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Conor Timmins becoming essential to Leafs' blue line

    The Maple Leafs suddenly appear to have incredible depth on the blue line, and Conor Timmins is giving Sheldon Keefe no reason to take him out of the lineup. In his 53rd NHL game, against Philadelphia, the 24-year-old defenceman scored his first big league goal to go with impressive performances since his November trade to Toronto.