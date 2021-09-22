Man accused in death of Toronto police Const. Jeffrey Northrup released on bail

( - image credit)

A 31-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the death of Toronto police Const. Jeffrey Northrup has been released on bail.

Umar Zameer's lawyer Nader Hasan confirmed Justice Copeland has now ordered him released on bail.

Shortly after midnight on July 2, Northrup was killed after being struck by a vehicle in what investigators have called an "intentional and deliberate act," in the parking garage at city hall.

In a statement, Hasan said: "Mr. Zameer's family is very pleased with the outcome of today's hearing. They welcome him home. I know it comes amidst a tragedy for officer Northrup's family and again express my condolences."

