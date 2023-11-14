Man accused in Calgary cold case murder due in court

In January 1976, Pauline Brazeau was seen leaving a Calgary restaurant early in the morning. RCMP say her body was found west of the city a few hours later. (RCMP - image credit)

The man recently arrested for the 1976 murder of a Calgary teenager is due to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

Ronald James Edwards, 72, was charged last week with the historical homicide of Pauline Brazeau, 16, who was found stabbed to death in 1976.

Months before her death, Brazeau — a Métis single mother from Saskatchewan — relocated to Calgary with her infant daughter.

In January 1976, she was seen leaving a Calgary restaurant early in the morning.

Hours later, her body was found on a forestry road near Cochrane. Brazeau had been stabbed to death.

Police investigated at the time but the case went cold.

It was reopened in 2021 and, with advancements in DNA technology, Alberta RCMP used a tool known as investigative genetic genealogy to help identify Edwards as a suspect in the case.

Edwards has a criminal history.

In 1989, when he was 39 years old, Edwards pleaded guilty to attempted murder and sexual assault of an 18-year-old sex trade worker.

He was handed a 10-year sentence at the time.