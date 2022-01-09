The man accused of buying the gun Kyle Rittenhouse used in Kenosha will only pay a $2,000 fine after plea deal

Kyle Rittenhouse aims his rifle at Gaige Grosskreutz, as Anthony Huber clutches the gunshot wound in his chest and falls to the ground. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The friend of Kyle Rittenhouse who bought him the AR-15 used in Kenosha took a no-contest plea.

The plea means Dominick Black, 20, can avoid conviction for the two felonies he was facing.

Rittenhouse was fully acquitted in his homicide trial in November.

The man accused of buying Kyle Rittenhouse the gun he used to fatally shoot two people and injure a third during the protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 2020, has agreed to plead no contest to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

In November 2020, Dominick Black, 20, was arrested and charged with two counts of delivering a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death. The two counts are related to the two protesters Rittenhouse fatally shot: Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.

Black purchased the AR-15 rifle when he was 18. Rittenhouse was only 17 at the time and unable to purchase a firearm.

Black could have faced up to 12 years in prison but the plea deal allows him to avoid convictions for the two felonies he was facing. The charge Black pleaded no-contest to is a non-criminal complaint, meaning he won't serve any jail time.

He must also pay a $2,000 fine, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

A jury fully acquitted Rittenhouse in homicide trial in November. During his trial, Rittenhouse said that he feared for his life during the protest.

His defense attorneys successfully argued he fatally shot Rosenbaum and Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz in self-defense.

