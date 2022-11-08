Man accidentally stabs himself — while he’s stabbing someone else, Florida cops say

A fight over a woman took a strange turn when one man accidentally stabbed himself while repeatedly stabbing someone else, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

How that happened isn’t clear, but both men ended up in a hospital, according to a news release.

The fight erupted around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, at a home on Fine Street in Weeki Wachee, about 55 miles north of Tampa, the sheriff’s office says.

Neither of the men live at the home, but bad timing saw them bumping into each other there, and they “soon became engaged in an argument over a woman residing at the residence,” the sheriff’s office said.

“During the argument, (one) brandished a large knife and began stabbing the victim repeatedly. During the incident, (he) also accidentally stabbed himself,” officials said. “The victim was eventually able to flee the residence.”

Deputies found the 26-year-old suspect at a neighbor’s home, where he explained there was no ill intent when “he stabbed the victim numerous times,” officials said.

“He didn’t want to kill the victim, but rather ‘Put the fear of God’ in him,” the sheriff’s office said.

The 24-year-old victim was taken to a trauma center and “is expected to make a full recovery,” officials said.

The suspect was arrested after being released from a hospital and charged with “aggravated battery with a deadly weapon,” officials said. His bond was set at $25,000.

