Man accidentally shoots and kills twin while pistol whipping another man, AL cops say

An Alabama man was taken into custody after being accused of pistol whipping another man during a fight that killed his twin brother, outlets report.

Mobile County deputies responded to a Semmes home after reports of gunshots on Friday, May 12, WALA reported.

Deputies said that a 52-year-old man had arrived at the home and yelled from the street for the people inside to come out, WALA reported.

Twin brothers Brenton and Trenton McVay, 37, came out and started arguing with the man, AL.com reported.

The first man pulled out a knife and stabbed Brenton, AL.com reported, causing Brenton to pull out his pistol and pistol-whip the man.

The gun accidentally fired, hitting the first man in the hand before hitting the twin brother, Trenton, WKRG reported.

Trenton died from the gunshot wound, WKRG reported.

On May 19, Brenton was charged with first-degree assault, but was not charged for the death of his brother, according to jail records, and was taken into custody.

Mobile County Sheriff deputies told WKRG that the man shot in the hand will not face charges.

McClatchy News reached out to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office for more information on May 22 and was awaiting a response.

Semmes is 17 miles northwest of Mobile.

