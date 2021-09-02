Man, 84, from Saskatchewan killed in plane crash in northern Alberta: RCMP

RCMP say an 84-year-old man from Saskatchewan was killed in a plane crash in northern Alberta.

Alberta Mounties say officers responded to a report of a possible plane crash Tuesday morning in the area of Marten Mountain, about 11 kilometres northeast of Slave Lake.

They say the crash happened in rugged terrain, which limited access, and the search was called off that day due to the rain.

The search resumed the next day with military aircraft, including a CC-130H Hercules from Winnipeg and a CH-146 Griffon helicopter from 417 Combat Support Squadron in Cold Lake.

Police say the lone pilot, who was from Rosthern, and the aircraft were found Thursday.

They say he was travelling from Alberta to Saskatchewan.

The RCMP say the cause of the crash has yet to be determined and the Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.

Police did not release the pilot's name or what kind of aircraft he was flying.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2021.

The Canadian Press