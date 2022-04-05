Man in his 80s in critical condition after head-on collision in northeast Fresno

A man in his 80s was in critical condition after a head-on collision in northeast Fresno on Monday night, police said.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. The man was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center. The other driver was treated at the scene for injuries, police said.

Police were investigating what led to the collision but said that alcohol or drugs were not involved.

The intersection of Cedar and Sierra avenues was closed for several hours as officers investigated the crash.