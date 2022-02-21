‘Acting out of love’: the 80-year-old builder and the dash across the Australian outback that could have ended in tragedy

Narelle Towie
·5 min read

Ralph ‘Terry’ Gibbs avoided jail after taking partner out of Western Australia nursing home and going on ill-fated trip across Australia


Ralph ‘Terry’ Gibbs believed he was “acting out of love” when he made an ill-fated dash across the Australian outback to bring his partner with dementia home, but the 80-year-old ended up with a suspended jail sentence and a two-year restraining order.

Gibbs took his partner of 15 years, Carol Lisle, on 4 January from a nursing home in Mandurah – an hour south of Perth. The builder said he wanted to take her back to their Queensland home near the beach.

Police found the pair in unforgiving 43C heat, deep in the harsh and remote Western Australian desert – just an hour from the Northern Territory border.

After two days on the lam, the 84-year-old, wheelchair-bound Lisle was reportedly found distressed, smelling of urine, and still in the same trousers and floral top she was wearing when taken.

Australia Weekend signup

Gibbs, who the court heard had not slept properly for days, was interrogated, arrested and placed in jail.

He was charged with deprivation of liberty and endangering Lisle’s life, but on 9 February he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of unlawful detention.

This week, wearing thongs and supported by a bare wooden crutch, Gibbs hobbled into Perth magistrates court and was sentenced to seven months’ jail, suspended for 12 months.

Magistrate Raelene Johnston told Gibbs that although he was motivated by love, he had put his wishes above Lisle’s needs.

“I accept that you believe you were acting out of love and that you were acting out of care for your partner and that you wanted to be with her, and you believed that she wanted to be with you,” Johnston said.

“But objectively your conduct was extremely dangerous, and the objective seriousness of your offending was made clear by the reactions of those people who observed you.”

The court heard that witnesses at a shopping centre in Kalgoorlie, about seven hours’ drive east of Mandurah, saw Gibbs leave Lisle in the car and suggested he take his passenger to hospital.

Gibbs maintained she was happy and fine on the journey. He said he had plenty of food, water, medication and 11 jerry cans of diesel to fuel his recently purchased Mazda ute.

He said the pair had traversed gravel tracks and slept in the car on the edge of the road during their trip.

But Johnston, in her sentencing remarks, said the escapade could have ended in tragedy.

For Gibbs it did. The sad reality is that a two-year restraining order now imposed on Gibbs, who has medical issues and reduced mobility, means he may never see his lover again.

“I fear that I might never see my little girl again, she is fading quickly,” he told the media outside court.

‘The whole thing was very frustrating’

The case highlights the brutal toll dementia can take on families.

Dementia is the leading cause of death for women in Australia and there are an estimated 487,5000 Australians living with the disease in 2022, according to Dementia Australia.

Lisle has Parkinson’s disease and has suffered dementia symptoms for the past three years, Gibbs said outside court.

She was placed in the Mercy Place Mandurah aged cared facility in March last year by the State Administrative Tribunal under a guardianship ruling.

“Seeing her in the care home in Perth was devastating,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs is disputing the guardianship.

Email: sign up for our daily morning briefing newsletter

App: download the free app and never miss the biggest stories, or get our weekend edition for a curated selection of the week's best stories

Social: follow us on YouTubeFacebookInstagramTwitter or TikTok

Podcast: listen to our daily episodes on Apple PodcastsSpotify or search "Full Story" in your favourite app

The magistrate acknowledged that Gibbs had a right to feel frustrated by the guardianship rules but said individuals cannot go against orders by the court simply because they don’t agree with them.

Gibbs said that since Lisle was taken from Queensland while he was in hospital, Covid restrictions have meant he had only been allowed into WA to visit her on four occasions.

“The whole thing was very frustrating.”

He said he treasured what little time the pair could spend together. “I sat there for the whole day, just holding her hand, that’s all I did.

“All day every day she says, ‘please take me out of here, please take me out of here’, and when I would leave to go home she would say, ‘can I come with you?’

“She even wanted to walk to the airport.”

A New Zealand native, Gibbs is the father of five children, two who still live in his birth country.

His daughter Rochelle Gibbs has started a Go Fund Me page to raise money for her dad’s legal costs.

‘Love you, sweetheart’

In court, Johnston said Gibbs’ behaviour was in the “very high category of seriousness” for this type of offence, despite his love for Lisle.

The magistrate labelled the crime premeditated but said there have been no long-terms effects on Lisle.

She said sentencing was not an easy exercise in this case because Gibbs had acted out of love.

At the time, Lisle’s disappearance sparked an extensive man hunt through remote WA before the pair were found near Warakurna, a large Aboriginal community on Ngaanyatjarra country.

Lisle was taken to a nursing post in Warakurna before being airlifted by the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

“As she was about to be taken to the plane she was asleep and I yelled out to her and everyone heard me say, ‘love you sweetheart’ and her eyes opened and she said, ‘love you too’,” Gibbs said. “That’s the way we were all these years.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Toronto Arrows stage late rally to down NOLA Gold, record first win of MLR season

    METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Thomas leads Nets back from 28 down to stun Knicks 111-106

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Cam Thomas led Brooklyn back from a 28-point deficit with 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and the Nets stunned the New York Knicks 111-106 on Wednesday night. Thomas hit a deep 3-pointer to clinch it with 6.8 records remaining, a shot that had Kevin Durant dancing far off the bench in delight. The Nets didn't have Durant or Kyrie Irving, but it didn't matter with Thomas doing a good impression of either All-Star. Just 2 for 11 through three quarters, Thomas spar

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Canada's Jones misses curling playoffs at Games, Gushue to play for bronze

    BEIJING — The members of the Canadian women's curling team huddled in the far corner of the Ice Cube on Thursday for a long half-hour wait to learn their Olympic fate. They had done their part by beating Denmark 10-4 but needed help from other teams to make the playoff cut. Occasional glances at the game action on the large video screen were like regular body blows. Sweden finally delivered the knockout punch by defeating South Korea. A 5-4 record left Jennifer Jones in a three-way tie but short

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Brad Gushue falls to Sweden, will play U.S. for Olympic curling bronze

    Make it a double takeout of Canada's teams on the curling sheet in Beijing. Brad Gushue lost twice Thursday and was eliminated from gold-medal contention in the Olympic tournament a few hours after Jennifer Jones' hopes for a second career podium at the Games were dashed despite a one-sided victory over Denmark in the women's competition. "It's not the end of the world if we don't win [gold]," Gushue told Postmedia before the Olympics. "My perspective is good on it. These teams from around the w

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • Britain, Japan to play for Olympic women's curling gold

    BEIJING (AP) — The British will have two chances to win a gold medal in curling, a sport that is Scottish in every way — except the Olympic results. A day after the British men clinched their berth in the finals, Eve Muirhead's foursome joined them with a 12-11, extra-end victory over defending Olympic champion Sweden. The British women — actually, every player on all of Britain’s curling teams is from Scotland, and so are the rocks they use in competition — will play Japan in Sunday's gold meda

  • Canadian skaters James and Radford would've laughed had someone suggested a comeback

    BEIJING — Eric Radford remembers marvelling at how China's Zhao Hongbo captured Olympic pairs gold with his wife Shen Xue back at the 2010 Games — at age 36. Radford was just 25 at the time. "I remember thinking 'That is crazy,'" Radford said. Now who's the crazy one? Radford, now 37 and with hair more salt than pepper, was back on Olympic ice on Friday, finishing 12th in the pairs short program with partner Vanessa James, 34, at the Beijing Games. Certainly neither veteran skater saw another Ol

  • Gilles' set-piece goal gives Canada a rare win over Germany at Arnold Clark Cup

    NORWICH, United Kingdom — Short on options in attack, Canada looked to its defence Sunday in scoring a rare win over European heavyweight Germany. Centre back Vanessa Gilles' early goal lifted Canada past the third-ranked Germans, a 1-0 decision that moved the Olympic champions atop the standings at the four-team Arnold Clark Cup. It was only Canada's second win in 17 meetings (2-15-0) with Germany. The sixth-ranked Canadian (1-0-1) women face No. 9 Spain (0-0-2) on Wednesday at Wolverhampton's

  • Marie-Philip Poulin might be the greatest Canadian Olympian of all time

    'Captain Clutch' Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player to have scored in four consecutive Olympic gold medal games. On the back of another title in Beijing, it's time to recognize Poulin as the greatest ever to play the women's game and possibly as the greatest Olympian that Canada has ever produced.

  • Arrows sign Canadian international back Brock Webster to help fill injury void

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows, dealing with a spate of injuries among the backs, have signed Canadian international wing/fullback Brock Webster. Toronto (0-2-0) visit NOLA Gold on Saturday in Major League Rugby play. The New Orleans team is also winless, having lost to visiting Rugby ATL (14-9) and to the New England Free Jacks (24-13). The Arrows lost 21-8 at the Seattle Seawolves in their Feb. 6 season opener and 31-16 to the defending champion Los Angeles Giltinis on Saturday at Starlight Stad

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Canada's Justin Kripps wins bronze in four-man bobsled at Beijing Olympics

    YANQING, China — A third-place result felt like a victory for pilot Justin Kripps and his four-man Canadian bobsled crew at the Beijing Games. With the top two sleds well in front entering Sunday's final two heats, Kripps did just enough to finish ahead of Germany's Christoph Hafer for a bronze medal. The difference between the podium and fourth place was just six-hundredths of a second. "There's nothing like it," Kripps said. "The pressure and the buildup at the Games is so intense. "When you c