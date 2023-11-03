Man, 67, stabbed in the stomach in random attack as he walked down the street in Ilford

A picture of the suspect (Met Police)

A 67-year-old man was taken to hospital after being randomly stabbed in east London, police said.

According to the Met, the victim was walking down the High Road in Seven Kings on March 1 when a man approached him.

The attacker, who was unknown to the victim, then proceeded to stab the 67-year-old in the stomach.

(Met Police)

The victim was taken to an east London hospital but his injuries were not life threatening.

Images of the suspect have since been released by the police as part of an appeal to identify him.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1577/1MAR.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.