Man in his 60s in hospital after being stabbed in chest

TORONTO — A man in his 60s is in hospital following a stabbing in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood.

Police were called to the Eastern Ave. and Logan Ave. area shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

Officers found the victim with a stab wound to his chest.

The man was rushed to hospital.

Authorities are looking for two male suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press