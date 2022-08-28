Man, 59, dead after confrontation with Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police says officers responded to a weapons complaint Saturday night and a man barricade himself in a Dartmouth, N.S. home. (CBC - image credit)

A man, 59, is dead after being shot by a police officer in Dartmouth, N.S., according to Halifax Regional Police.

Officers responded to a weapons complaint on Carleton St. at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a news release says.

Police say the man had barricaded himself inside a home with a fire arm. While attempting to arrest him, police say the man confronted officers with a gun and that's when an officer shot him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released.

The province's Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the incident.

The police watchdog investigates anytime a member of the public is injured or killed during an interaction with police.

