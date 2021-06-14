Man, 51, charged following alleged hate-motivated incident at Vaughan vaccination clinic

On June 2, York Regional Police responded to a vaccination clinic located in Vaughan for reports of a man yelling anti-black racial slurs at one of the employees. ( - image credit)

A 51-year-old man has been charged following what York Regional Police are investigating as a hate-motivated incident in Vaughan.

On June 2, officers responded to a vaccination clinic location in Vaughan for reports of a man yelling anti-black racial slurs at one of the employees.

Police said the man then attempted to spit on the employee and security personnel.

Investigators identified the man — who is from Vaughan — and on Thursday, June 10, he was arrested and charged with assault.

Police said in a news release that the incident is believed to be hate-motivated and those elements will be brought forward during the court process.

Hate-motivated incidents often not reported, police say

York Regional Police say they are aware that hate-motivated incidents are often not reported, and want to assure the community that police take these incidents seriously and investigate all reports received.

"We strongly encourage residents to report any incident they believe may be motivated by hate, racism or discrimination," police said in the news release.

"We do not tolerate hate crime in any form. Those who victimize individuals based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or mental or physical disability will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."