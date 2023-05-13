Man in his 40s bitten by shark on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia

Photograph: Posnov/Getty Images

A man has been bitten by a shark on the west coast of the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia.

Paramedics were called to a beach near Elliston on Saturday morning to assist a man in his 40s with serious injuries.

Elliston is around 650km from Adelaide, and is a popular spot for surfers and divers, but the remote location also has a history of shark attacks. A 17-year-old surfer was killed by a shark in 2000 at Black Point, near Elliston.

It is understood that paramedics were called to a spot called Walkers Rock just after 10am.

More to come.