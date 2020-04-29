Man, 37, charged with breaking into Taoist temple to steal 9 statues

Singapore's State Courts seen on 21 April 2020. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — A 37-year-old man accused of breaking into a temple along Geylang Road and stealing nine statues in the wee hours of the morning was charged on Wednesday (29 April).

Rudra Cavill Pubalasingam, a Singaporean, is accused of breaking into a Taoist temple at 340 Geylang Road between 3.15am and 3.20am on Monday, in order to steal the nine pieces of statues worth $7,000. The statues belonged to a man known as Tan Kok Keong.

Rudra told the court he would be pleading guilty, but a police prosecutor said that it would need time to complete investigations. Rudra will return for a further hearing on 10 June.

The police said in a news release that it was alerted to the case at about 2pm on Monday. Rudra’s identity was established with the help of images from closed-circuit television and police cameras.

He was arrested later that day.

If convicted of housebreaking, Rudra may be jailed up to 10 years and fined.





