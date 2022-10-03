Man, 36, dies after collapsing during the London Marathon

Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A 36-year-old man who collapsed while running the London Marathon on Sunday has died, organisers have announced.

The man, who has not been named and was from south-east England, collapsed between mile 23 and mile 24 of the race.

London Marathon Events said the runner received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance was on the scene within three minutes, but he died later in hospital.

The event organisers added in a statement: “Everyone involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express sincere condolences to his family and friends. The family has requested privacy and no further details will be released in accordance with their wishes. The cause of death will be established later through medical examination.”

More than 40,000 people took part in the 26.2 mile race between Greenwich in south London and the Mall.

By 5pm on Sunday 38,156 people had passed beneath the new digital finish gantry, after 40,927 started the event.

Thousands more joined by completing their marathon challenge virtually in a 24-hour window.

Kenya’s Amos Kipruto won the men’s race, crossing the finish line in 2hr 4min 39sec.

The Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw appeared to stumble on a speed bump with 6 miles remaining but recovered to win the women’s race in 2hr 17min 25sec, the third fastest time at the event.



