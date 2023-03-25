Man, 32, killed in suspected targeted shooting in Manchester

Photograph: Britpix/Alamy

A 32-year-old man has been killed in a suspected targeted shooting in Manchester, police have announced.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and detectives are looking for a second man who is thought to have escaped in a vehicle shortly after the attack in Openshaw, at about 2pm.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday by first responders on Welland Street as a result of what are believed to be gunshot wounds.

Greater Manchester police is appealing for any information and CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, particularly relating to the second suspect.

DS Simon Hurst said there will be an increase of highly visible police officers in east Manchester over the coming days and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to the force.

He said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation, and a team of officers are working extremely hard to understand a comprehensive timeline of events that will help us piece together what has happened this afternoon.

“Though we believe this was a targeted attack, we recognise that incidents of this nature will understandably cause concern in communities across Greater Manchester.”

Hurst added: “While we are appealing for information to trace a second suspect seen leaving the scene, I would urge people who were in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who has mobile or CCTV footage that may be of interest to police, to contact us as a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“We are also appealing to motorists and residents in the area, who may have captured anything on dashcam, CCTV or doorbell cameras to contact us.

“Every bit of evidence is crucial to the investigation and will be treated with the strictest confidence.”