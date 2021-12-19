Man, 32, charged with 2nd degree murder in Scarborough nightclub shooting

Toronto police said they were initially called to a plaza in the area of McCowan Road and Nugget Avenue on Dec. 13 at 3:48 a.m. for reports of a man shot inside of a nightclub. (Paul Smith/CBC - image credit)

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting inside a nightclub in Scarborough last week.

Toronto police said they were initially called to a plaza in the area of McCowan Road and Nugget Avenue on Dec. 13 at 3:48 a.m. for reports of a man shot inside of a nightclub.

Mohamed Asser, 23, was found with life-threatening injuries and rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, police said a Toronto man, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting. Police said the man appeared in court on Sunday morning.