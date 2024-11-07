Man Runs New York City Marathon in Crocs, Breaks World Record: 'I Did Not Lose Any Toenails' (Exclusive)

Kevin Leimkuhler ran the New York City Marathon in Crocs, crossing the finish line in 2:51:27 thanks to the "viable running shoe"

Courtesy Kevin Leimkuhler Kevin Leimkuhler ran the New York City marathon in Crocs.

Kevin Leimkuhler, 31, ran the New York City Marathon in Crocs, praising the foamy slip-ons as a "viable running shoe" after telling PEOPLE he had no issues with discomfort on the 26.2 mile course

Leimkuhler said he ran the entire way, stopping only once to hug his sister

He's not planning to run any other marathons in Crocs, but said "I could certainly see myself running in Crocs from time to time"

When the New York City Marathon took over the five boroughs on Sunday, Nov. 3, the streets were full of pricey sneakers, fancy running shoes, and state-of-the-art footwear.

And there was also a pair of bright, red-orange Crocs.

Kevin Leimkuhler, a 31-year-old software engineer, not only ran the New York City marathon in Crocs, but he broke the world record for running a marathon in the foam shoes, finishing in 2:51:27.

“It kind of seemed like a fun way to do New York,” Leimkuhler, who originally hails from Philadelphia but now lives in Denver, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I know that the New York City Marathon gets a lot of spectators, and since I'm from the East Coast, I could have friends and family come up.”

Courtesy Kevin Leimkuhler Kevin Leimkuhler ran the New York City marathon in Crocs.

Related: Influencer Matt Choi Apologizes After Being Banned from NYC Marathon Over Unauthorized E-Bikes: 'I Was Selfish'

“I didn't do it as like a total joke,” Leimkuhler points out. "I did it because I knew it would be a very fun and memorable way to run that marathon.”

And, it turns out, it was also a very comfortable way to run his fifth marathon.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I had zero issues. My feet have been in worse shape after marathons,” he said, adding that when he’s run in “super shoes” — the nickname for fancier, and pricier, carbon-plated shoes, “I have like a really bad Achilles blister.”

This time, Leimkuhler says, “I didn't feel like I had to grip anything, I didn't feel like my foot was striking the ground any differently.”

“I had no issues with them staying on. I did not lose any toenails. I don't have any blisters. Just typical marathon soreness,” he said, adding that he finished the race just 13 minutes longer than his personal best.

To prepare for running in Crocs, he said he ran about 40 miles in a pair to ensure he had the right size.

Courtesy Kevin Leimkuhler Kevin Leimkuhler wears Jibbitz with his finishing time.

Related: First She Ran the New York City Marathon. Then She Raced to Indianapolis for the Eras Tour (Exclusive)

He didn’t do anything special during the run, he says. He used the anti-chafe lubricant Body Glide, as he always does, and wore his normal running socks. The Jibbitz showing his finishing time, he shared, were sent to him by Crocs and not applied to the shoes until after the race.

While schools across the nation are banning Crocs for being a tripping hazard, Leimkuhler says he didn’t have any issues with stumbling in the bulky shoes.

“I ran the entire way. I stopped once to hug my sister, and that was the only time I really stopped.”

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

“I don't know if I'm gonna run my next marathon in Crocs, but I could certainly see myself running in Crocs from time to time," he shared.

“I have actually found them to be a viable running shoe,” he says. "They are refreshingly simple and just feel comfortable enough."

