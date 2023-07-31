Man, in 30s, dies from multiple gun shot wounds in Tottenham

(Mike Wago/Google)

A man in his 30s has been shot dead on the streets of north London.

A murder investigation has been launched by Scotland Yaard after the fatal shooting in White Hart Lane, Tottenham at 11.30pm on Sunday.

Police rushed to reports of gunfire along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS). A man, in his 30s, was found with gunshot wounds.

Despite their efforts, the man died at the scene a short time later.

A Met spokesman said: “Officers believe they know who the deceased is and are working to inform his next of kin.

“Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

“Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist crime team are investigating.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 7377/30 Jul. To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.