Man, 30, arrested after Buckingham Palace front gates set on fire

A man has been arrested after a fire was set at the gates of Buckingham Palace.

Shocking footage shows the moment a man was tackled to the ground seconds after appearing to ignite the blaze at the palace gates on Tuesday night.

One police officer forces his knee to the suspect’s back as he is handcuffed with the blaze still burning.

Scotland Yard said a 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, with the fire now out.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after a small fire was seen near the Buckingham Palace gates.

“The man has been taken into custody. The fire has been extinguished.”

The bizarre encounter came as ministers planned for the coronation of King Charles in the midst of NHS nurse strikes.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the coronation as a “unique moment for the country”, according to No10.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden told ministers it would be a “moment of constitutional significance which will allow us to showcase the very best of the United Kingdom”, No10 said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Buckingham Palace was taking the lead on what is a “significant planning event”.

“We are expecting a huge number of foreign heads of state, international dignitaries and of course there will be a huge amount of involvement from the public as well,” the spokesman said.