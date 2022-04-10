Man, 29, stabbed to death in downtown Kingston

Police in Kingston, Ont., say they're on the lookout for a 26-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing Saturday morning. (John Last/CBC - image credit)

A 29-year-old man is dead after being stabbed Saturday morning in downtown Kingston, Ont., police say.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Durham Street in the city's Williamsville district after getting a 911 call, said Const. Joel Fisher.

The injured man was rushed to Kingston General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Fisher said.

Police are now searching for a 26-year-old man wanted in the killing.

The man was last spotted near Durham and MacDonell streets and was wearing a green jacket, dark jeans, and running shoes, police said.

Anyone who sees him should call 911, police said.