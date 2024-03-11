Man, 29, Dies in Tragic Accident at His Engagement Party: 'Wish They Could Just Wake Up from This Nightmare'

Liam Trimmer was a "capable young man with his whole life ahead of him," according to Western Australia Police Force Commissioner Col. Blanch

Facebook Liam Trimmer

Liam Trimmer, 29, died at his own engagement party when he fell and cut his neck on Sunday, according to reports

The United Kingdom native and a police officer in Western Australia was described as a "valued member of the blue family," according to the region's police union

A police officer in Australia died after a horrific accident at his engagement party on Sunday.

Liam Trimmer and his fiancée were gathered with family and friends at their Western Australian home to announce their engagement when he reportedly fell backward, cut his neck and died, according to The Telegraph, 9 News Australia and The Sydney Morning Herald.

Western Australia Police Force Commissioner Col. Blanch told the outlets that there were efforts to try and help the 29-year-old, but he could not be saved.

"I know everyone that was involved are really, really hurting," he said. "I think they wish they could just wake up from this nightmare."

It's unclear what caused him to fall, but according to The Telegraph, an investigation has been launched.

The Western Australia Police Force did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Originally from the United Kingdom, Trimmer joined Joondalup Police Academy in 2013, and moved to Kalgoorlie in 2017, according to reports.

He was a member of the police department's tactical response group, The Telegraph and The Morning Herald reported.

Blanch described Trimmer as a "capable young man with his whole life ahead of him," calling the accident "a tragedy," per the outlets.

"This extraordinary officer loved helping the community, was a fine example of WA policing," he said in his tribute, per The Telegraph and 9 News Australia.

Following the accident, the Western Australian Police Union said in a Facebook post that "they were deeply saddened by the passing of a valued member of the blue family."

"The WA Police Union sends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officer during this difficult period," their statement added.

