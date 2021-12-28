Man, 29, dies after shooting at townhouse in Toronto: police

Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the city's west end on Boxing Day.

Police say 29-year-old Jamar Hall was shot in a townhouse unit in the area of Humber Boulevard and Alliance Avenue Sunday evening.

Despite life-saving efforts, police say he died at the scene.

They also say two suspects were seen fleeing the area.

Investigators say they would like to speak with anyone who may have information concerning this incident, or have dash camera or video surveillance of the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2021.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

