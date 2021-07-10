Man, 28, rushed to hospital after being struck by CTrain early Saturday morning, police say

·1 min read
Calgary police warn the public to be cautious around CTrain platforms and tracks after a man was struck by a train early Saturday morning. (Mike Symington/CBC - image credit)
Calgary police warn the public to be cautious around CTrain platforms and tracks after a man was struck by a train early Saturday morning. (Mike Symington/CBC - image credit)

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a CTrain early Saturday morning, Calgary police say.

A 28-year-old man was in the tunnel north of the Victoria Park/Stampede CTrain station when he was struck by a southbound train around 3 a.m., police said.

The man was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition. His injuries are considered life-altering, police said.

The operator of the train was not injured, they added.

Alcohol impairment on the part of the pedestrian is considered a factor in the incident, police said.

The Calgary Police Service is reminding the public to be cautious around CTrain platforms and tracks in the wake of the incident.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories