Man, 28, rushed to hospital after being struck by CTrain early Saturday morning, police say

Calgary police warn the public to be cautious around CTrain platforms and tracks after a man was struck by a train early Saturday morning. (Mike Symington/CBC - image credit)

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a CTrain early Saturday morning, Calgary police say.

A 28-year-old man was in the tunnel north of the Victoria Park/Stampede CTrain station when he was struck by a southbound train around 3 a.m., police said.

The man was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition. His injuries are considered life-altering, police said.

The operator of the train was not injured, they added.

Alcohol impairment on the part of the pedestrian is considered a factor in the incident, police said.

The Calgary Police Service is reminding the public to be cautious around CTrain platforms and tracks in the wake of the incident.