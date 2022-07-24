Man, 28, dies after shooting in east London park

A 28-year-old man has died after a shooting at a gathering of up to 100 people in Waltham Forest, east London.

Police were called to Cheney Row Park at about 12.35am on Sunday to reports of shots being fired.

Shortly after the incident, two men admitted themselves to an east London hospital.

The 28-year-old, who suffered “critical gunshot injuries” according to a statement released by the Metropolitan police, later died. His family have been informed.

The Met have launched a murder investigation in relation to the man’s death. A postmortem examination and formal identification will be conducted.

The second man, aged in his 30s, had suffered stab injuries. He was later discharged from hospital and has been arrested at a London police station in connection with the incident.

Witnesses have been urged to come forward to help the police with their inquiries, and to put themselves in the shoes of the victim’s “grieving mother and father”.

“My heart goes out to the family of the man who has lost his life in this reckless act of violence”, said Det Ch Insp Kelly Allen, who is leading the investigation.

“I believe there were 50 to 100 people gathered in and around Cheney Row Park at the time of the shooting with music playing”, he added. “I urgently need to speak with everyone who was at that event – even if you do not believe you saw anything significant, you need to come forward.”

Allen urged anyone with video footage and images of the event to come forward.



“To anyone considering whether or not to come forward to police, I ask you to put yourself in the position of the victim’s grieving mother and father this morning”, he said. “They deserve answers.”

Witnesses can contact the police on 101, quoting reference 267/24jul, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.