Man, 28, accused of killing parents before being fatally hit by train

Toronto police allege a 28-year-old man stabbed his parents to death before he was fatally struck by a train nearby.

Investigators say police found 64-year-old Joao Barcelos suffering from multiple stab wounds on the street outside his home just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

They say they then found 59-year-old Iva Barcelos with multiple stab wounds inside the house.

Police say both husband and wife were pronounced dead at the scene.

They say Tiberio Barcelos was hit by the Union-Pearson Express train nearby, and died at the scene.

Police say he is suspected of killing his parents, and they're urging anyone who knows of his whereabouts before the stabbings to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press