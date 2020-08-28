Man, 24, to be charged for alleged murder of wife at Boon Lay Place

SINGAPORE — A 24-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (27 August) for allegedly killing his wife at Boon Lay Place.

The man will be charged in court on Saturday for murder, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment with caning, said the police in a press release on Friday.

The police said they received a call for assistance on Thursday at about 6.30pm to an incident at the void deck of Block 211 Boon Lay Place, where a 26-year-old woman was found injured and lying motionless.

She was unconscious while being conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 9.58pm.

Police said that the man’s identity was subsequently established by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and the Jurong Police Division, leading to his arrest within three hours of the call.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

