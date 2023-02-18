Man, 23, dies in car crash on Highway 2 in Grand Lake Station, N.S.

GRAND LAKE STATION, N.S. — A 23-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash north of Halifax after his car left the highway and went into a ditch.

The RCMP says the crash occurred on Highway 2 in Grand Lake Station, about 40 kilometres outside the city.

Police say they responded to the crash at approximately 8:35 p.m. on Friday night, along with firefighters and paramedics.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press