Man, 23, charged in connection with fatal Pickering stabbing

A man has been charged in connection to a fatal stabbing in Pickering that left one man dead, Durham Regional Police say.

Police were called to a home in the area of Rosebank Road and Sheppard Avenue at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday.

On arrival, officers found a 56-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to a trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

In a news release Thursday, police said the attack occurred inside a home.

Police said they were able to locate the accused in Toronto shortly after the incident with the help of Toronto police.

A 23-year-old Pickering man has since been charged with second-degree murder and held for bail hearing.

Police would not comment on the relationship between the two.

A postmortem examination is scheduled for tomorrow.