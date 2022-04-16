Man, 22, arrested after dead body found in Stettler, Alta., home: RCMP

·1 min read
The 22-year-old who was arrested in connection to the crime is set to appear in court next week. (CBC - image credit)
A man was arrested for manslaughter and indignity to a body, after human remains were found in a central Alberta home earlier this week, RCMP say.

Mounties received a report Thursday that there was a dead person in a house on 50A Avenue in Stettler, Alta., a town 145 kilometres southeast of Edmonton. Police found the body of a 33-year-old man in the home.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit took over the investigation and, as a result, have arrested a 22-year-old man from Stettler, police say.

He was charged with one count each of manslaughter with a firearm and indignity to a body.

The latter charge, according to the Criminal Code of Canada, is when someone "improperly or indecently" interferes with or offers any "indignity" to a dead human body or human remains, regardless of whether they're buried.

The man remains in custody and is set to appear in provincial court in Red Deer on April 21.

Police are not looking for any additional suspects.

