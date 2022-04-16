Man, 21, Arrested A Week After 3 Killed At Georgia Gun Range

Sebastian Murdock
·1 min read

GRANTVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal armed robbery at a Georgia gun range that left three members of a family dead last week.

Jacob Christian Muse, of College Park, is charged with three counts of malice murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Friday.

When Grantville officers arrived at the scene of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range on the night of April 8, they discovered the bodies of the gun range’s owner, along with his wife and grandson. The victims were identified as Thomas Hawk, 75; Evelyn Hawk, 75; and Luke Hawk, 17.

Investigators said that as many as 40 guns and the range’s surveillance camera were also stolen.

The shooting range is in rural Coweta County, about 50 miles (about 80 kilometers) southwest of Atlanta.

Police Chief Steve Whitlock said the Hawk family was well-known and well-respected in their small, tight-knit community. The Hawks had operated Lock Stock & Barrel for nearly 30 years. Their grandson was on spring break, helping his grandparents at the shop.

Muse was booked into the Coweta County Jail, officials said. Authorities did not release additional information about his arrest and it was not immediately clear whether Muse had an attorney who could comment.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • 5 reasons why the Raptors will beat the 76ers

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to outline five reasons why the Toronto Raptors will beat the Philadelphia 76ers in their best-of-seven series. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 76ers star Joel Embiid says Raptors play 'recklessly'

    It sounds like Raptors coach Nick Nurse is even developing players on opposing teams now.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Hero's welcome for Paralympic silver medallist Liam Hickey at Confederation Building

    Paralympian Liam Hickey — wearing his new para ice hockey silver medal — was greeted with cheers and applause at Confederation Building in St. John's on Thursday. Hickey, a member of the Canadian squad defeated by the rival U.S. team 5-0 in a hard-fought gold medal game at the Beijing Paralympics in March, told the room of supporters and government officials the reception meant a lot to him — as did the encouragement he got while in China. "The support I felt from Newfoundland and Labrador, all

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Islanders legend Mike Bossy dead at 65

    Hockey Hall of Fame forward and four-time Stanley Cup champion Mike Bossy has died at the age of 65.

  • Baumgartner to lead Canada at U18 worlds; Cheverie 1st woman to coach Canadian men

    CALGARY — Nolan Baumgartner has been named head coach of Canada's team for the upcoming men's under-18 world hockey championship. Kori Cheverie, Todd Miller and David Struch will serve as assistants, joined by goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood. Baumgartner was an assistant with Canada's men's Olympic team at the 2022 Beijing Games. He also spent parts of four seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-21), and held the same role in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wol

  • Guelph, Ont., track and field club brings fitness, friendship to LGBTQ community

    Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco