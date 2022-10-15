Man, 24, stabbed to death opposite park in Kingston

Police cordon off The Albion gastropub in Fairfield Road, Kingston (John Dunne)

A murder probe has been launched after a young man was stabbed to death opposite a park in south west London.

The victim, 24, was found in tree-lined Fairfield Road, Kingston about 10.20pm on Thursday.

Police, paramedics and London’s air ambulance all attended but, despite their best efforts, the male died at the scene overlooking Fairfield Park and The Albion, a nearby gastropub. Formal identification is yet to take place.

Houses on the leafy road fetch well in excess of £1million.

Witnesses described how pub staff tried to save his life when he staggered into The Albion’s garden seeking help after being knifed on park land.

One said: “He was stabbed in the park and made it to the pub where people attempted to save his life. He died later. We are all in shock around here. The people in the pub did their best.”

The Albion remained closed behind police tape as detectives and forensic officers trawled for clues at the scene. Police are also going door to door scouring for doorbell footage from residents.

Fairfield Road, Kingston (Google)

Another local said: “I heard some shouting in the park but didn’t think anything of it.

“Then there were blue lights everywhere. It’s a very nice area, it’s the last thing you expect. I had to take my daughter through police raid this morning. It’s grim.”

A third added: “The lad made it inside the pub garden and was asking for help. The customers must be traumatised. It’s just horrific.”

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: “My thoughts are with this young man’s family and friends.

“They are being supported by specially trained officers and I want to assure them that my team and I are dedicated to bringing whoever is responsible for this to justice.

“Our investigation is in its very early stages but currently we believe that the victim was attacked in Fairfield Road. He then made his way to Fairfield East where he went into a pub garden and customers provided initial assistance and called the emergency services.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward so far to help with our investigation, your help is vital to understanding what happened. It is really important that if you witnessed any part of this incident, even if you don’t think it was important, please come forward and speak to us.”

Superintendent Richard Smith, of the South West Command Unit, said: “I understand the concern this tragic incident will cause the local community, especially given the significant number of people who offered this young man assistance in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

“A team of experienced detectives are now working diligently to ensure those responsible for this crime are identified and brought to justice.

“Local residents will see increased police activity around Fairfield Road today and throughout the weekend – please don’t be alarmed as this forms part of our response to such a serious incident. Please do speak to us if you have any concerns.

“I would also reiterate the appeal to the local community for information that could assist the investigation, please get in contact with police immediately if you have any information.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue, the Met said. A post-mortem examination will take place on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting reference 7902/13OCT22, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.