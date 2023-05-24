Man, in 20s, knifed to death outside south London pub

(Google)

A murder probe has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Croydon.

Detectives believe the victim, in his 20s, was knifed repeatedly in a fight in Mayo Road about 7.45pm on Tuesday.

He was found dying from his injuries in nearby Pawsons Road.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital but, despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead a short time later. The victim’s family have been informed of the tragic death.

A Met spokesman said: “A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course. At this early stage it is believed the man sustained his injuries following an altercation in nearby Mayo Road.

“A crime scene remains in place.”

There have been no arrests at this early stage, police added.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6826/23May. Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.