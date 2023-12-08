Man, 19, Charged with Murder After N.Y.C. Landlord Found Dead with Scratches on Her Face

The victim was found unconscious and unresponsive in her apartment at 96th Street near 32nd Avenue in Queens, New York

Google Maps 32nd Ave and 96th Street, Queens

A New York City woman, Zoraida Leo, was found dead after an alleged fight with her tenant.

The New York City Police Department told PEOPLE that authorities received a call on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m. ET to report to 96th Street near 32nd Avenue in East Elmhurst, Queens. After arriving at the scene, the authorities found Leo “unconscious and unresponsive with scratches on her face” inside her Queens apartment.

Emergency medical services responded and pronounced the 55-year-old woman deceased.

After conducting an investigation, police later identified Davi Vidal, 19, as a suspect. Both he and the victim live in the apartment. Vidal lived on the second floor above her.

Vidal has been charged with murder, police said.

Getty Stock image of crime scene tape

Vidal lived upstairs and had allegedly stopped paying rent, law enforcement said. There was a confrontation between the teenage tenant and Leo, according to law enforcement.

The suspect was being held without bail during his arraignment in Queens Criminal Court on Thursday, reports the New York Daily News.

Representatives for the Queens District Attorney’s Office and New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Thursday.

