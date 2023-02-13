Man, 19, appears in court following protest outside asylum seekers’ hotel

A man has appeared in court charged with offences following a protest outside a hotel used to house asylum seekers.

Jared Skeete, 19, of Irwell Close, Aigburth, Liverpool, was among 15 people arrested during the demonstration outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley on Friday evening, Merseyside Police said.

Skeete appeared at Wirral Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency services worker.

The teenager, with black curly hair and wearing a grey jumper, spoke to give his date of birth and address.

No pleas were entered and chair of the magistrates bench, Melanie Beverly, remanded Skeete in custody to appear before Liverpool Crown Court on March 13.

His mother was in court for the hearing, which lasted about half an hour.

The remaining 14 people who were arrested: 12 men and two women who are mainly from the Knowsley area; were conditionally bailed pending the outcome of police inquiries.

Merseyside Police said the violence, which has been condemned by politicians, left an officer and two members of the public with slight injuries.

Lit fireworks were thrown at officers and a police van was set alight after being attacked with hammers.

A spokeswoman for SHARe Knowsley, a charity which supports refugees and asylum seekers, said: “Thankfully, Friday night is not a reflection of the feelings of the people of Merseyside, which has a great history of welcoming people.

“The outpouring of support we have received since Friday night has been overwhelming.”

On Saturday, Home Secretary Suella Braverman condemned disorder at the protest, adding that the “alleged behaviour of some asylum seekers is never an excuse for violence”.

Shadow levelling up secretary and Wigan MP, Lisa Nandy, described the protest as “absolutely horrendous”, and criticised the Government for creating a “toxic mix” of anti-migrant rhetoric and poor service provision.

“In the north of England, places like Knowsley, this is not who we are,” she told the BBC.

