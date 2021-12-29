Man, 18, dies after being struck by vehicle in Keller, police say

An 18-year-old man died at a hospital Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a car on Monday.

Aquarea White, of Keller, succumbed to his injuries sustained in an accident in the 1800 block of South Main Street in Keller.

Police said White was struck by a vehicle around 12:15 p.m. Monday while the 18-year-old was trying to cross Highway 377.

White was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Grapevine, where he died in the ICU on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

After speaking with witnesses, police said no charges will be filed.