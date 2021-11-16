Mammoth Freighters Announces Launch Customer for Its 777 Freighter: Cargojet Airways Ltd.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Freighters LLC (“Mammoth”) announced today that Cargojet Airways Ltd. (“Cargojet”) is the launch customer for its new 777-200LR freighter with the signing of a sales agreement for two initial 777-200LRMF freighters. Cargojet has additional options for two 300ERMFs and two additional 200LRMFs.



MSN 29747, the prototype (conformity) article for certification, will be the first aircraft delivered to Cargojet. The aircraft is expected to begin the conversion process in mid-2022 with delivery to Cargojet in the second half of 2023.

Cargojet is Canada’s leading provider of time sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America, providing dedicated ACMI and International Charter services and carries over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates its network with its own fleet of thirty-one (31) aircraft.

The addition of Mammoth’s 777-200LRMF freighter completes the Cargojet fleet profile. The Mammoth 777 is tomorrow’s freighter today; a fuel efficient, heavy lifting, high-volume, long-range aircraft operating with clean, efficient, and reliable GE90-110/115B engines.

Mammoth Co-CEO Bill Tarpley said, “We are grateful and excited that Mammoth has been selected by Cargojet to bring this conversion to market and demonstrate the significance of our product to the world. This is the next generation of converted freighters that have improved on-wing performance while using less fuel and emitting less carbon than the current aging widebody fleet.”

About Mammoth Freighters LLC

Mammoth was founded in December of 2020 specifically to develop, convert, and support both models of the most productive and economical 777 long range freighters in the world.

Mammoth brings a flexible business model to the freighter conversion market that provides air cargo operators and asset owners the option of either converting their own 777-200LR or 777-300ERs or acquiring or leasing ready-to-fly converted freighters from Mammoth’s existing feedstock of former Delta 777-200LR GE-90-110B1 equipped aircraft.

Visit: Mammoth777.com

Contact: Brian C. McCarthy

Vice President Marketing and Sales

+1 772.877.1931

bmccarthy@mammoth777.com



