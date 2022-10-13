Mammoth Freighters Announces AviaAM Leasing as 777-300ERMF Launch Customer with a Six Aircraft Order and a 41 Aircraft Order Book for 777 Freighter Conversions

Mammoth Freighters LLC

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Freighters LLC (“Mammoth”) announced today that AviaAM Leasing (AviaAM) is the launch customer for its new 777-300ERMF freighter conversion with the signing of a conversion agreement for six 777-300ERMF freighters. AviaAM is a global aviation holding company engaged in tailored aircraft leasing and trading services. Having completed multiple 737-800 passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversions this year, AviaAM is making major investments in multiple freighter types as it continues with its expansion plans in the air cargo market.



Including this order, Mammoth now has firm orders for twenty-nine 777 freighter conversions distributed across multiple customers, and another twelve 777 freighter conversions in advanced stages of commitment.

“We are excited that AviaAM has selected Mammoth and will be the launch customer for the 777-300ERMF,” stated Co-CEO Bill Tarpley. “As AviaAM expands its strategic focus in the cargo sector, the superior widebody operating economics of the Mammoth 777-300ERMF will perfectly compliment their growing fleet of next generation freighters.”

The first and conformity 777-300ER of this order will commence the conversion process in early 2023 at Aspire MRO’s state-of-the-art facility at Alliance Airport in Fort Worth, Texas. Upon redelivery, the aircraft will be able to carry 99.79 tons of cargo on transatlantic routes and is expected to serve EU-USA or China-EU trunk routes.

“We are pleased to begin collaborating with Mammoth, a Boeing Licensee for the Boeing 777-300ER passenger to freighter conversions,” commented Tadas Goberis, the Chairman and CEO of AviaAM Leasing. “With a deeply experienced leadership team, state-of-the-art P2F conversion facilities and flexible attitude, I trust that together we will meet the demand for wide body converted freighters to replace aging ones and accommodate future growth across our group airlines’ fleet. Our new partnership exemplifies AviaAM’s strategic effort to expand our presence in the air cargo market, further strengthening our position as a reliable and world-class leasing and trading services provider.”

“The Mammoth 777-300ERMF is a fuel efficient, high-volume, heaving lifting, long-range freighter that will reliably serve the global air cargo market for decades to come,” Mammoth Co-CEO Bill Wagner stated. “We are grateful to partner with AviaAM and look forward to supporting their fleet growth initiatives with Mammoth 777-300ERMF freighters.”

AviaAM Leasing is a family member of Avia Solutions Group (ASG), a leading aerospace services group with over 100 offices and production facilities worldwide. ASG is significantly backed by the assets of over 9,500 highly skilled aviation professionals, serving more than 2,000 clients throughout Europe, Asia, North America, Australia, and worldwide.

About Mammoth Freighters LLC

Mammoth Freighters LLC (Mammoth) was founded in December of 2020 by two top cargo conversion program executives – Bill Wagner and Bill Tarpley – specifically to design, develop, convert, and support the development of passenger to freighter conversions. The launch type is the Boeing 777 (both the 200 LR and 300 ER variants). The Mammoth converted 777 is one of the most productive and economical 777 long range freighters in the world.

Mammoth, a Boeing Licensee for the Boeing 777, is developing a global production and conversion site network accommodating 7 production lines which will include multiple production lines at Aspire MRO in Ft. Worth, Texas as well as additional conversion capacity planned at several other sites around the world.

Mammoth is backed by private investment funds managed by Fortress Investment Group LLC and its affiliates. Mammoth is based in Orlando, Florida with engineering offices in Escondido, California and Seattle, Washington.

For more information, visit: Mammoth777.com

About AviaAM Leasing:

Global provider of aircraft leasing, trading and remarketing solutions. Achievements in aircraft finance and commercial lease over the past decade has put the company among the TOP-50 leasing players in the market. Within recent 5 years only, AviaAM Leasing has attracted over $2 Billion investments, executed more than 150 aircraft transactions and implemented over 50 conversion and recovery projects.

AviaAM Leasing is a family member of Avia Solutions Group, leaders in end-to-end capacity solutions for passenger and cargo airlines worldwide. Its vast portfolio of services to clients includes ACMI, charter and cargo aviation, aircraft leasing and trading, MRO services, business aviation and VIP airline procurement, pilot and crew training, recruitment services, together with multiple complementary services spanning a wide range of associated operations. The Group manages over 100 offices and production facilities globally.

For more information, please visit: www.aviaam.com and www.aviasg.com

