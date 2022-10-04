Mammoth Edge and Associates Launches 90-Day Program for Corporate Professional Women

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Mammoth Edge and Associates, a company founded by Laura Benson, has launched a 90-day program for corporate professional women. The company acts as a support and guidance system for professional women who struggle with work-life balance, communication, spiritual practice, relationships, and work difficulties. Mammoth Edge provides a professional to walk beside each woman while encouraging them and challenging them to be their best selves. Mammoth Edge has helped numerous professional women set goals and transition into the life that they desire.

"When working with Mammoth Edge, you'll receive a mixture of coach, friend, support, teacher, spiritual advisor, and cheerleader. Life and executive coaching from Mammoth Edge can help professional women to achieve their goals and create a life for themselves that they are proud of," said Laura Benson, founder of Mammoth Edge and Associates. "As someone who has experienced adversity in my life and seen personally how life coaching can help transform one's path, I know what it takes to help women get their feet back on the ground and live their best life. If you want to find purpose in their life, coaching can help make this desire come true."

About: Mammoth Edge and Associates was founded in Roseville, California in 2017. Mammoth Edge's founder has an extensive background in Human Resources, Training, and Counseling and uses this experience to coach clients toward a better lifestyle. Life and executive coaching from Mammoth Edge involves scheduling weekly meetings to coach professional women into their best life. The coaching program can also help women find solutions during significant life transitions and achieve their most desired goals.

