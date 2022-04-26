Mammography Systems Market Is Expected to Reach 4.71 Billion by 2030: AMR

Surge in the cases of breast cancer among women across the globe, significant surge in the geriatric population, prevalence of better reimbursement insurance policies, and rise in government funding for breast cancer research are expected to drive the growth of the global mammography systems market. By product type, the analog mammography systems segment held the majority share in 2020. By region, LAMEA is expected to cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland, OR, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mammography systems market generated $2.24 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.71 billion by 2030, growing at CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Surge in the cases of breast cancer among women across the globe, significant surge in the geriatric population, prevalence of better reimbursement insurance policies, and rise in government funding for breast cancer research are expected to drive the growth of the global mammography systems market. On the other hand, increase in radiation exposure risks among people is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, persistent technological advancements in mammography systems for faster and easy detection of breast cancer in women is predicted to create ample opportunities of growth of the industry.

Market Size by 2030

$4718.5 Million

Forecast Year

2020-2030

Growing CAGR

7.5%

Base Year

2020

Report Key Pointer

COVID-19 Outbreak & Impact

Impact of COVID-19 on Mammography Systems Market-

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global mammography systems market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Lockdowns led to the closure of all manufacturing and production facilities, including those of mammography systems.

  • In addition, stringent import and export restrictions imposed by the government and delay in the production of X-ray imaging devices further aggravated the market condition.

  • However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global mammography systems market based on product type, modality, end-user and region.

Based on product type, the analog mammography systems segment generated the highest market share in 2020, garnering more than four-fifths of the total market. The digital mammography systems segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the impatient settings segment held the majority share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market. The ambulatory surgical centres segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the total market. The LAMEA region, on the other hand is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global mammorgraphy systems market report include Konica Minolta, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., PLANMED OY, Analogic Corporation, Carestream Health, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hologic, Inc., Siemens AG, and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.

