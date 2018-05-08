Mammaw Earnhardt makes Harvick feel the pressure Kevin Harvick is a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, a four-time winner already in the 2018 season and the most recent race winner Sunday at Dover International Speedway. Safe to say he’s used to pressure and to meeting those expectations. But a seemingly sweet and innocent tweet from Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Tuesday led …

But a seemingly sweet and innocent tweet from Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Tuesday led to Harvick admitting that even he sometimes feels the burden to do well for others.

Specifically, for Mammaw.

Martha (Mammaw) Earnhardt, Dale Jr.’s grandmother and the mother of Dale Earnhardt, visited Junior’s newborn daughter, Isla, and happened to mention that she still watches every Monster Energy Series race and still pulls for Harvick, who drove for Richard Childress Racing in the renumbered No. 29 car after Earnhardt was killed in a 2001 wreck in the Daytona 500.

My Mammaw Earnhardt dropped by to visit Isla today. She tells me she still watches every Cup race on Sunday, and pulls for @KevinHarvick because he took over dads ride way back when. She‘ll be 88 years old this year. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 8, 2018

This was news to Harvick, who was quick to react, complete with emoji.

Woah that‘s a lot of pressure! 😳 https://t.co/YhQAo9DBxC — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) May 8, 2018

Harvick, of course, honored Earnhardt earlier this year after he won in Atlanta, the same track where he earned his first premier series win in his third career start in the series.