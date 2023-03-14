Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Product, By Application, By End-user And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

ReportLinker

Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Mouse, Rabbit), By Product (Cardiac, Metabolic), By Application (Western Blotting, ELISA), By End-user, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030.

Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market Growth & Trends



The global mammalian polyclonal IgG antibody market size is expected to reach USD 1.67 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.01% of the overall revenue. The industry has witnessed significant growth owing to the development of innovative drugs and increasing government initiatives. Pharma and biotech companies are indulging in rigorous research and development since the antibody-drug conjugate is considered to be the fastest-growing field of the pharmaceutical market.In October 2022, SAB Biotherapeutics announced an exclusive partnership with Emergent BioSolutions Inc. According to the agreement, Emergent BioSolutions is expected to offer end-to-end services of Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) to produce polyclonal antibody-based products.



The partnership will enable SAB Biotherapeutics to primarily focus on the research and development of the polyclonal antibody drug pipeline. As of October 2022, the company is conducting various clinical-stage programs in the treatment of influenza, acute and recurrent C. diff., Type 1 diabetes and researching potential candidates in oncology and immunology. The COVID-19 pandemic surged the use of polyclonal antibodies across the globe. For instance, in July 2022, GigaGen Inc. announced the publication of research showcasing its studies of GIGA-2050, recombinant polyclonal antibodies for COVID-19. According to the research, the GIGA-2050 has an effective manufacturing approach to treating infectious diseases by targeting numerous viral epitopes.



The company has leveraged its existing technology to develop medicines for infectious diseases.Key companies are continuously expanding their product and service portfolios to accelerate the development and manufacturing of the product.



For instance, in October 2022, Amerigo Scientific, a distributor, introduced its recent development of polyclonal antibodies to human blood coagulation factor XIII to assist professionals in the area of life science for detecting blood coagulation factor XIII.However, the product is solely for research purposes and not for therapeutic or diagnostics.



The development of this product is expected to strengthen the company’s position in biomedical research applications.



Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market Report Highlights

• Based ontypes, the mouse segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the similar characteristic of its immune system as humans, resulting in low variation of the outcome during the trials

• Basedon products, the metabolic biomarkers segment captured the largest share in 2022 due to the high incidence of chronic diseases

• The ELISA applicationsegment is estimated to hold the largest share by2030. As it offers more accurate diagnoses of diseases, such as AIDS, Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, chickenpox, squamous cell carcinoma, syphilis, shingles, and other infections, than other antibody-based assays.

• The pharma & biotech companies end-user segment held the highest share in 2022and is likely to remain dominant over the forecast period

• Companies are focusing on the adoption of smarter, novel, and advanced approaches for the development of new diagnostic tests & drugs

• North America dominated the industry in 2022 due to the presence of prominent players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high healthcare expenditure

• Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to untapped opportunities, rising healthcare expenditure, and the growing regional presence of major global players

