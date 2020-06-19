Mamma Mia co-creator Judy Craymer says a third movie is possible

Photo credit: Universal

Mamma Mia co-creator Judy Craymer is considering saying I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do to another sequel.

Craymer was behind the creation of the original stage musical with ABBA's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, in addition to producing both the film adaptation and its sequel Here We Go Again.

But will Mamma Mia 3 ever happen? Well, Craymer has revealed that she was actually set to begin work on another sequel before the pandemic put everything on hold.

"I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with COVID fog," she told The Daily Mail.

"I think one day there will be another film, because there's meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it."

Craymer is hopeful that the new songs recently recorded for ABBA's virtual reality stage show would feature in Mamma Mia 3. The writer-producer also isn't ruling out turning Here We Go Again into a stage musical.

"It's a thought," she teased.

ABBA star Bjorn Ulvaeus previously confirmed he was open to having "a look at" Mamma Mia 3 if the creative team came up with the right idea.

Mamma Mia star Stellan Skarsgård's son Alexander is already campaigning for a role in another sequel, since he already played Meryl Streep's son in Big Little Lies.

The actor recently revealed that he would "one hundred percent" sign up for Mamma Mia 3 if it meant getting to work with Streep.

