A Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again sequel could be coming

The Mamma Mia! films are pure joy (shoutout to the singalong version), so would could be better than a third one?

While we're more than happy to spend a Sunday afternoon re-watching the first and second films, the story's creator has hinted that there could be more on the way in future.

Judy Craymer – who wrote the original ABBA-inspired musical on which the films are based – has teased the third instalment herself in a new interview.

"I was meant to have been getting on with that [writing the third film], in my head, during these months," Judy told the Daily Mail this week. "But then I got hit with Covid fog.

"I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see."

She added: ‘I know Universal would like me to do it.'

However, since there's nothing in the works yet, it'll be a long time before we get to see Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth in action again.

The first Mamma Mia! film came out in 2008 and was a box-office hit, grossing more than $600 million worldwide.

The sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, was released in 2018 and raked in nearly $400 million. It was a huge hit with fans, and starred Lily James along with the original cast members.

We don't know what the third film would be about, but Craymer did say she would include some of ABBA's recent hits, including new music set to land this year.

Sounds like an album we will buy.

