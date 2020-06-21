‘Mamma Mia 3’: Producer Judy Craymer Musing On Threequel With Four New ABBA Songs

Click here to read the full article.

A Mamma Mia 3, could be in the cards down the road.

Judy Craymer, who produced the combined $1 billion-plus-grossing feature films Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, as well as the original West End $4 billion-grossing ABBA musical, told the Daily Mail recently, “I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see.”

“‘I know Universal would like me to do it,’ the producer added, specifying that there’s four new ABBA numbers Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus wrote for the virtual concert they’ve planned with Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

Craymer said that she intended to develop the musical during the COVID-19 shutdown.

“I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with Covid fog,” says the producer.

In regard to potentially turning the feature sequel Here We Go Again into a stage musical, Craymer told the Daily Mail, “it’s a thought.”

Craymer also mentioned in her interview that when Mamma Mia! the musical can safely reopen, she’ll be inviting “the National Health Service and frontline workers to see the show when we get the West End back.”

